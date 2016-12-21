Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Food Technology
Bakery & Cereals News

AB Mauri North America agrees to buy Specialty Blending business

Published 21 December 2016

Baking technology firm AB Mauri North America has agreed to acquire the business and assets of Flowers Foods' subsidiary Speciality Blending.

Specialty Blending is a bread and sweet goods mix manufacturer situated in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2017.

The mix and milling operation of Specialty Blending is located in 44,000-square feet on four acres in Cedar Rapids.

It features several blending lines, including two for whole-grain bread concentrates and a third for sweet goods mixes used in items like doughnuts and honey buns. In addition, a specialty mill operation is dedicated for ancient grains, organic grains and custom blends.

The acquired facility joins AB Mauri's other manufacturing sites located in North America including Fleischmann's Yeast production facilities in Memphis, Tennessee, Calgary, Alberta, and Montreal, Quebec.

It also joins bakery ingredient plants in Greenville, Texas, and Wilsonville, Oregon. AB Mauri's regional headquarters and bakingHUB research bakery and fermentation science laboratory are located in St. Louis, Missouri.

AB Mauri North America president Mark Prendergast said: "The acquisition of Specialty Blending will further strengthen our North American bakery ingredients business representing a unique opportunity to combine the global technology strength of AB Mauri together with a high-quality and well-positioned ingredients blending operation."

Flowers Foods president & CEO Allen Shiver said: "Specialty Blending has supplied our bakeries with high-quality fresh bread mixes and ingredients since we acquired the business in 2009."

"We look forward to continuing that relationship now as a customer of AB Mauri."

AB Mauri is yeast and bakery ingredients making company with about 7000 employees and 55 facilities, present in 34 countries and with sales across 90 countries.

