Bells Food installs new freezer doors from Union to improve cold stores efficiency

Scottish food manufacturer Bells Food Group has installed three freezer doors from Leeds based Union Industries for an undisclosed price in a move to enhance the efficiency of its cold stores.

Branded as the Eiger Freezer Doors, the new addition to the cold stores of Bells Food is said to have helped the pastry and pies maker with reduction in energy costs and build up of ice around the openings of the freezer.

Besides, it is said to have assisted the company to get rid of the possible downtime that would have otherwise been inevitable with the previous solution.

Union Industries technical sales engineer Steve Moultrie said: “Our Eiger Doors have become synonymous with the food manufacturing sector and have supported the operations of well-known companies throughout the UK and Europe.

“It was the first successful automatic, rapid roll freezer door on the market and its effectiveness and reliability remain unrivalled.”

The Eiger Door, as per its maker, shuts automatically following a short dwell time, enabling non-stop traffic flow without any compromise on the freezer temperature which requires to be maintained constantly at -25°c. Opening of the Eiger Door is nearly 1.6 metres per second.

Bells Food Group operations director Paul Griffiths said: “Union Industries’ doors have helped us to streamline our operations by making it quicker and easier to access our cold store and chilled areas. This has eliminated the time taken to slide our old doors open, which also allows us to maintain a consistent temperature.”

According to Union Industries, the Eiger Door leverages on its rapid operation as well as its patented dehumidification process to cut down moisture ingress into the freezers. This in turn would inhibit any build of ice on the door blade, frame and workings resulting in accurate and also effective door operation.

Image: Bells Food installed three freezer doors from Union to improve cold stores’ efficiency. Photo: courtesy of Union Industries.