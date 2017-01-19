Bimbo Bakeries USA launches new Entenmann's Little Bites Chocolate Party Cakes

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) has launched new Chocolate Party Cakes, a new extension to its Entenmann's Little Bites line.

Guaranteed to pack a portable party on-the-go, the new Entenmann's Little Bites Chocolate Party Cakes were developed as part of the brand's dedication to deliver scrumptious seasonal snacks.

Overflowing with flavor to treat the taste buds of all chocolate lovers, these new Chocolate Party Cakes are complete with rainbow sprinkles, similar to the fan-favorite original golden Little Bites Party Cakes.

With the holiday season in the rearview, these moist and delicious chocolate party cakes will help moms, dads and kids continue the celebration and keep everyone smiling!

"We are excited to kick off the New Year with the addition of this fun new flavor of Little Bites to our Seasonal Favorites® line," says Kim Bremer, Category Director for Entenmann's.

"Little Bites have been a staple in households across the country since 1999, and we are committed to surprising and delighting our consumers by providing the great-tasting snacks they want. With the new Little Bites Chocolate Party Cakes, we are happy to satisfy the cravings of chocolate lovers everywhere."

The new Entenmann's Little Bites Chocolate Party Cakes are the latest addition to the brand's existing offerings of pre-portioned pouches filled with delicious baked snacks.

Little Bites Chocolate Party Cakes use real cocoa, and like all Little Bites, contain no high fructose corn syrup and are Kosher Certified. Little Bites Chocolate Party Cakes are less than 200 calories per pouch, and every box contains five individual pouches.

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU), headquartered in Horsham, PA, is the nation's leading baking company providing the highest quality baked goods at a great value to customers and consumers. This includes well-known brand Entenmann's, producer of top quality donuts and cakes since 1898.

Source: Company Press Release