Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals
Bakery & Cereals Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Processed Foods | Bakery & Cereals
Bakery & Cereals News

Bimbo Bakeries USA launches new Entenmann's Little Bites Chocolate Party Cakes

Published 19 January 2017

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) has launched new Chocolate Party Cakes, a new extension to its Entenmann's Little Bites line.

Guaranteed to pack a portable party on-the-go, the new Entenmann's Little Bites Chocolate Party Cakes were developed as part of the brand's dedication to deliver scrumptious seasonal snacks.

Overflowing with flavor to treat the taste buds of all chocolate lovers, these new Chocolate Party Cakes are complete with rainbow sprinkles, similar to the fan-favorite original golden Little Bites Party Cakes.

With the holiday season in the rearview, these moist and delicious chocolate party cakes will help moms, dads and kids continue the celebration and keep everyone smiling! 

"We are excited to kick off the New Year with the addition of this fun new flavor of Little Bites to our Seasonal Favorites® line," says Kim Bremer, Category Director for Entenmann's.

 "Little Bites have been a staple in households across the country since 1999, and we are committed to surprising and delighting our consumers by providing the great-tasting snacks they want. With the new Little Bites Chocolate Party Cakes, we are happy to satisfy the cravings of chocolate lovers everywhere." 

The new Entenmann's Little Bites Chocolate Party Cakes are the latest addition to the brand's existing offerings of pre-portioned pouches filled with delicious baked snacks. 

Little Bites Chocolate Party Cakes use real cocoa, and like all Little Bites, contain no high fructose corn syrup and are Kosher Certified. Little Bites Chocolate Party Cakes are less than 200 calories per pouch, and every box contains five individual pouches.

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU), headquartered in Horsham, PA, is the nation's leading baking company providing the highest quality baked goods at a great value to customers and consumers. This includes well-known brand Entenmann's, producer of top quality donuts and cakes since 1898.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Processed Foods> Bakery & Cereals
Chilled & Deli Food

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Bakery and Cereals
Bakery & Cereals News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Revent – Reshaping The World of Baking Revent invented the rack oven in 1958, a concept that has since then become a global standard within the baking industry. The spirit of innovative thinking and bringing new solutions to the table has been a guiding star ever since the first rack oven. Revents’ customers are professionals that value quality and profitability over time. Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > Suppliers Sveba-Dahlen AB - Bakery Equipment and Ovens for Professional Baking Sveba-Dahlen develops, markets and manufactures rack, deck, pizza and tunnel ovens, proving chambers and fermentation lines for both small and large bakeries, supermarkets, industrial bakeries and pizzerias, restaurants and large kitchens. Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > Suppliers WP BAKERYGROUP – Think process! Since 1877, companies of the WP BAKERYGROUP have had a major influence in the development of bakery technology. Today they cover the complete process chain from dough production to the forwarding of packing lines. The additionally offer services such as engineering, complete solutions for different retail environments or integrated energy management for bakeries. Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > Suppliers Palsgaard - Emulsifiers and Stabilizers Palsgaard is an experienced manufacturing specialist and supplier of emulsifiers and stabilizers for bakery, confectionery, dairy, fine foods, sauces, ice-cream and margarine applications. Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > Suppliers

Bakery & Cereals Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.