Boparan Holdings receives takeover offer for Fox’s Biscuits

Boparan Holdings has confirmed receiving an offer from an unnamed buyer to acquire its Fox’s Biscuits business, for which the company is looking for a valuation of around £350m.

However, the parent company of 2 Sisters Food Group said in a regulatory filing on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange that there is no certainty that any transaction will proceed at this stage.

Boparan said: "In compliance with the new EU Market Abuse Regulation, introduced in July 2016, Boparan Holdings announces that it has received a preliminary approach for Fox’s Biscuits (the trading name of Northern Foods Grocery Group Limited (NFGG)).

"The Group’s expectation is that any formal offer for Fox’s Biscuits/NFGG would be at a valuation in the region of £350m."

Fox’s Biscuits was acquired by Boparan’s 2 Sisters Group in 2011 for £342m. The deal with Northern Foods also saw the 2 Sisters Food Group acquiring Goodfella's Pizzas along with Fox’s Biscuits, reported the BBC.

Goodfella's Pizzas is not part of the new offer given to 2 Sisters Food Group by the unnamed buyer.

In February 2016, Reuters reported that 2 Sisters Food Group was negotiating to sell Fox’s Biscuits to the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan owned Burton’s Biscuits with the valuation of the company at that time being $486m. However, the talks did not materialize into a definitive agreement.

Founded in 1853, Fox’s Biscuits has a workforce of 2,000 employees in its three sites in Lancashire, Staffordshire and West Yorkshire. The company manufactures biscuits under the Fox’s Biscuits brands which are supplied to supermarkets.

Image: Fox's Biscuits Factory, Batley. Photo courtesy of Geoff Marshall/Wikimedia Commons.