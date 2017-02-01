Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Bakery & Cereals News

Bridor to invest $40m in Quebec baking plant expansion in Canada

FBR Staff Writer Published 01 February 2017

Bridor has announced that it will invest $40m to double the size of its Canadian baking facility in Boucherville, Quebec and in turn broaden its product portfolio in North America.

The expansion project is expected to grow the Boucherville baking plant’s production capacity by 80%.

Bridor will give scope to 60 new jobs by the end of the expansion, with many of them to be employed as industrial production operators to handle the company’s production lines.

Bridor CEO Jean-François Duquesne said: "The company has witnessed exponential growth in recent years and this investment shows just how committed we are to continuously improving our offering.

"We are proud to combine our traditional European baking know-how with cutting-edge industrial technology. It's our special edge that allows us to produce quality breads and Viennese pastries at a wide scale."

The investment in the Boucherville expansion project is part of the company’s €400m worldwide investment that will made over a period of five years. Bridor will use the funds to expand industrial operations in France and North America, and also for other projects to come up in the future.

Apart from normal breads and pastries, Bridor also makes organic bread varieties and bread baked by using homemade yeast. The European style bakery claims to have 150 pastry recipes along with 300 French crusty and artisanal bread recipes.

The company has industrial bakeries in Canada and the US in North America along with four baking facilities in the continent. Bridor, which owns the brands Bridor and Au Pain Doré brands, supplies its baked products to retailers, hotel chains and food service providers.

