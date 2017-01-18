Canyon Bakehouse launches two new big-slice loaves

Canyon Bakehouse, a Colorado-based gluten-free bakery, announces the launch of two new big-slice loaves.

The first of its kind for gluten-free bread, Heritage Style slices are wider and taller than traditional gluten-free bread. Rooted in the tradition of family-style, artisan-made loaves, the Heritage Style breads offer a big, new take on what it means to eat gluten free

"Our fans have always loved the delicious taste and texture of our baked goods, but we wanted to create a large-loaf option for people who want a bigger, need-both-hands-to-handle kind of sandwich," said Christi Skow, Canyon Bakehouse co-founder and gluten free mom.

"However, making a big, gluten-free loaf is quite challenging. You can't just add more dough to a bigger pan. Gluten-free bread doesn't rise and behave the way wheat breads do. So our team threw on their aprons, got busy baking, and created a recipe for a delicious wide loaf with a soft chewy center and golden crust on the outside."

Available in Honey White and Whole Grain, each Heritage Style loaf is made with all-natural ingredients and no GMOs, and is strong enough to hold up to any sandwich piled high with all the fixings! Like all Canyon Bakehouse baked goods, they are Certified Gluten-Free, kosher and free from dairy, casein, tree nuts, peanuts, soy and sesame.

Canyon Bakehouse Gluten-Free Heritage Style Bread will roll into conventional and natural grocery stores nationwide in February 2017.

The suggested retail price is $7.99 per 24-ounce loaf.

Canyon Bakehouse is a dedicated gluten-free bakery located in Loveland, Colo. The family-owned bakery opened for business in 2009, recognizing the need for delicious gluten-free products that combine great flavor with soft texture, using only whole grains and all-natural, real food ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen.

Source: Company Press Release