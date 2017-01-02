Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals
Bakery & Cereals Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Processed Foods | Bakery & Cereals
Bakery & Cereals News

Post Consumer Brands to expand operations in Utah with new facility

FBR Staff Writer Published 02 January 2017

Minnesota based cereal company Post Consumer Brands is expanding its distribution operations in Salt Lake City in Utah with a $50m facility.

The company has begun the construction on a 901,000ft2 facility near the Northwest Quadrant development site.

Once completed, it is expected to bring in around 100 jobs in the manufacturing and distribution divisions of the company.

The firm also has another facility in Utah, located in the Box Elder County.

The new Salt Lake City facility of Post Consumer Brands is being claimed to become the largest build-to-suit project in the state.

Salt Lake City Department of Economic Development director Lara Fritts said: “As we began working with POST, it was clear to us that they had a tight timeline for this project. Our team worked closely with the City’s permitting department to provide POST with the customer service they needed to make this deal happen.

“POST will undoubtedly set the precedent for the types of high-quality companies that meet the City’s goals and vision.”

Post Consumer Brands corporate communications director Linda Fisher said: “We are excited to be partnering with Freeport West and Salt Lake City as one of the first major developments near the Northwest Quadrant of the City.

“This area truly represents the Crossroads of the West, opening up great distribution opportunities for our company, coupled with a first-class quality of life to our employees.”

Post Consumer Brands, considered to be among the largest cereal companies in the US, had acquired ready-to-eat and natural cereals manufacturer MOM Brands for $1.15bn in 2015. The company’s portfolio includes refrigerated, active nutrition, and private label food products which it manufactures, markets, and sells in both the US and Canada.

Image: Cereal manufacturer Post Consumer begins construction of new facility in Utah. Photo: courtesy of bearvader/Freedigitalphotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Processed Foods> Bakery & Cereals
Chilled & Deli Food

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Bakery and Cereals> Breakfast Cereals
Bakery & Cereals News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

HOCHDORF Nutrifood - Wholesome Foodstuffs and Ingredients The HOCHDORF Group is a Swiss market leader in developing, producing and marketing wholesome foodstuffs and ingredients. The HOCHDORF Group portfolio comprises milk derivates, baby care, and cereals and ingredients. Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > Suppliers Sobatech - Innovation is Our Business Sobatech is a Dutch specialist in continuous systems for the industrial production of dough. These can be all kinds of dough’s for a wide range of products: cookies & biscuits, toast & sandwich bread, rolls & buns, croissant & pastry, baguette & pizza, etc. Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > Suppliers DuPont Industrial Bakery Solutions - High Quality Coating System Solutions DuPont Industrial Bakery Solutions (DIBS) assures high quality coating system solutions to industrial bakeries, marketed under the DuPont™ Teflon® brand. Their value is to create new opportunities for industrial bakeries to drive efficiency and improve the hygiene and safety of their operations, whilst simultaneously improving the quality and nutritional benefit of the final baked product. Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > Suppliers MECATHERM - Manufacturer of Ovens, Machines & Automatic Production Line for Industrial Bakeries MECATHERM develops, produces and installs ovens, machines and automated production lines for industrial bakery products worldwide; whether fresh or frozen, fully baked or par-baked. World leader in its field, MECATHERM accelerated its growth by increasing its export share, now representing more than 80% of its business. Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > Suppliers

Bakery & Cereals Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.