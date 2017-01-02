Post Consumer Brands to expand operations in Utah with new facility

Minnesota based cereal company Post Consumer Brands is expanding its distribution operations in Salt Lake City in Utah with a $50m facility.

The company has begun the construction on a 901,000ft2 facility near the Northwest Quadrant development site.

Once completed, it is expected to bring in around 100 jobs in the manufacturing and distribution divisions of the company.

The firm also has another facility in Utah, located in the Box Elder County.

The new Salt Lake City facility of Post Consumer Brands is being claimed to become the largest build-to-suit project in the state.

Salt Lake City Department of Economic Development director Lara Fritts said: “As we began working with POST, it was clear to us that they had a tight timeline for this project. Our team worked closely with the City’s permitting department to provide POST with the customer service they needed to make this deal happen.

“POST will undoubtedly set the precedent for the types of high-quality companies that meet the City’s goals and vision.”

Post Consumer Brands corporate communications director Linda Fisher said: “We are excited to be partnering with Freeport West and Salt Lake City as one of the first major developments near the Northwest Quadrant of the City.

“This area truly represents the Crossroads of the West, opening up great distribution opportunities for our company, coupled with a first-class quality of life to our employees.”

Post Consumer Brands, considered to be among the largest cereal companies in the US, had acquired ready-to-eat and natural cereals manufacturer MOM Brands for $1.15bn in 2015. The company’s portfolio includes refrigerated, active nutrition, and private label food products which it manufactures, markets, and sells in both the US and Canada.

Image: Cereal manufacturer Post Consumer begins construction of new facility in Utah. Photo: courtesy of bearvader/Freedigitalphotos.net.