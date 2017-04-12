Cerelia acquires cookie manufacturer English Bay Batter

French food manufacturer Cerelia has acquired Canada-based cookie specialist, English Bay Batter (EBB) for an undisclosed price.

The acquisition is expected to accelerate Cerelia's development in North America.

Headquartered in Vancouver, EBB manufactures cookies, muffins, brownies and other pastries with its products distributed in Canada and the US through food-service and retail channels. It has also recently rolled out a refrigerated dough product range.

Cerelia intends to form an international group with the merger of EBB. This, it says will help it match the requirements of its clients by providing an expanded product range through its retail, food-service and in-store bakery distribution channels.

Based on the pooling of skills and market expertise, Cerelia said that the acquisition is in line with its growth strategy.

Cerelia CEO Guillaume Réveilhac said: “English Bay Batter is a leading player in North America, which is a strategic market for Cerelia. Our two companies’ DNAs are comparable in all respects.

“We are happy to welcome the EBB team, knowing that our group is initiating a new phase of development.”

EBB, will expand its development in the US and Canada as a part of the Cerelia group through the latter’s investment plans drawn for backing innovation and industrial transformation.

For Cerelia, EBB’s expertise in its market will help it to widen its product ranges in Asia and Europe.

Cerelia produces rolled dough and pancakes in Europe. Some of its brands include Croustipate, Amicuccina, Jan, Creapan, Abracadeborah and Pop Bakery.

The French-based chilled dough manufacturer, which has been backed by IK Investment Partners since 2015, has operations across 22 countries.

Image: Cerelia has acquired cookie maker English Bay Batter. Photo: courtesy of SOMMAI/Freedigitalphotos.net.