Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals
Bakery & Cereals Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Processed Foods | Bakery & Cereals
Bakery & Cereals News

Cerelia acquires cookie manufacturer English Bay Batter

FBR Staff Writer Published 12 April 2017

French food manufacturer Cerelia has acquired Canada-based cookie specialist, English Bay Batter (EBB) for an undisclosed price.

The acquisition is expected to accelerate Cerelia's development in North America.

Headquartered in Vancouver, EBB manufactures cookies, muffins, brownies and other pastries with its products distributed in Canada and the US through food-service and retail channels. It has also recently rolled out a refrigerated dough product range.

Cerelia intends to form an international group with the merger of EBB. This, it says will help it match the requirements of its clients by providing an expanded product range through its retail, food-service and in-store bakery distribution channels.

Based on the pooling of skills and market expertise, Cerelia said that the acquisition is in line with its growth strategy.

Cerelia CEO Guillaume Réveilhac said: “English Bay Batter is a leading player in North America, which is a strategic market for Cerelia. Our two companies’ DNAs are comparable in all respects.

“We are happy to welcome the EBB team, knowing that our group is initiating a new phase of development.”

EBB, will expand its development in the US and Canada as a part of the Cerelia group through the latter’s investment plans drawn for backing innovation and industrial transformation.

For Cerelia, EBB’s expertise in its market will help it to widen its product ranges in Asia and Europe.

Cerelia produces rolled dough and pancakes in Europe. Some of its brands include Croustipate, Amicuccina, Jan, Creapan, Abracadeborah and Pop Bakery.

The French-based chilled dough manufacturer, which has been backed by IK Investment Partners since 2015, has operations across 22 countries.

Image: Cerelia has acquired cookie maker English Bay Batter. Photo: courtesy of SOMMAI/Freedigitalphotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Processed Foods> Bakery & Cereals
Chilled & Deli Food

Related Dates
2017> April

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Bakery and Cereals> Cookies (Sweet Biscuits)
Bakery & Cereals News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Sobatech - Innovation is Our Business Sobatech is a Dutch specialist in continuous systems for the industrial production of dough. These can be all kinds of dough’s for a wide range of products: cookies & biscuits, toast & sandwich bread, rolls & buns, croissant & pastry, baguette & pizza, etc. Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > Suppliers Palsgaard - Emulsifiers and Stabilizers Palsgaard is an experienced manufacturing specialist and supplier of emulsifiers and stabilizers for bakery, confectionery, dairy, fine foods, sauces, ice-cream and margarine applications. Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > Suppliers HOCHDORF Nutrifood - Wholesome Foodstuffs and Ingredients The HOCHDORF Group is a Swiss market leader in developing, producing and marketing wholesome foodstuffs and ingredients. The HOCHDORF Group portfolio comprises milk derivates, baby care, and cereals and ingredients. Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > Suppliers Sveba-Dahlen AB - Bakery Equipment and Ovens for Professional Baking Sveba-Dahlen develops, markets and manufactures rack, deck, pizza and tunnel ovens, proving chambers and fermentation lines for both small and large bakeries, supermarkets, industrial bakeries and pizzerias, restaurants and large kitchens. Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > Suppliers

Bakery & Cereals Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.