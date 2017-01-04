Charlesbank Capital Partners divests stakes in Peacock Foods to Greencore

Charlesbank Capital Partners' affiliates have divested their stakes in Peacock Foods to Greencore Group.

Peacock Foods is an Illinois, US-based food manufacturer and a provider of packaging and supply chain management solutions to food companies.

It operates seven manufacturing facilities and is claimed to have a track record of quality and safety in products, as well as an expert in automation, project engineering, packaging and processing.

The company was acquired by Charlesbank in 2010. In 2015, Peacock diversified its product portfolio by acquiring L&L Foods which produces high-volume, single-serve/portion-control packages of food products.

With this acquisition, Peacock expanded its customer base and geographical footprint into rapidly growing market of prepared salad kits and away-from-home products.

The company is better positioned in fast-growing categories including frozen breakfast sandwiches, kids’ snack kits and salad kits.

During the period of Charlesbank’s ownership, Peacock Foods is claimed to have witnessed strong growth and started significant lean manufacturing and human capital development initiatives.

Charlesbank managing director Ryan Carroll said: "We are gratified to have had the opportunity to partner with Tom Sampson and his exceptional team to build on Peacock's industry-leading position and well-deserved record of success.

“This has been a rewarding investment for our investors and Charlesbank, and we wish Peacock and Greencore well as they continue to execute on their promising growth strategy."

Peacock Foods CEO Tom Sampson said: “Greencore shares our commitment to the US convenience food market, and we are excited to join their team. With complementary competencies and enhanced operating capacity, we will improve the experience for our customers and fortify a platform for sustained growth."

