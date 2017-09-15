Cole's Quality Foods launches new stuffed bread snack

Cole's Quality Foods has launched Middles, a new stuffed bread that combines savory, salty and sweet flavors into what it claims to be one revolutionary snack concept.

Middles become available later this month in the freezer section at grocery, club, supermarket and convenience stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.99 per 10.8-ounce box. Each box contains eight tasty bread bites.

Inspired by the much-celebrated combination of bread and cheese, Middles advances the concept by featuring the soft "middle" section of popular bakery staples, including bagel, Italian and pretzel breads. They are then stuffed with savory and sweet centers, including cheddar cheese, cream cheese, and beer cheese varieties. The result is an outrageously delicious heat-and-serve stuffed bread snack that can be made in either microwave or conventional ovens in just seven to nine minutes.

Middles (www.tastymiddles.com) are available in six different varieties, including:

Plain Bread stuffed with 5 Cheese

Plain Bread stuffed with Mac And Cheese

Plain Bread stuffed with Plain Cream Cheese

French Toast Bagel stuffed with Sweet Cream Cheese

Everything Bagel stuffed with Plain Cream Cheese

Pretzel Bread stuffed with Beer Cheese

"We are bakers at our core, but food innovators at heart," said Bruce Kratt, President of Cole's Quality Foods, Inc.

"Applying nearly 75 years of bakery experience, we developed what is ultimately a trendsetting snack concept. The Middles themselves are exceptional, but so too is the packaging and the way we're bringing them to market with character animations and a true sense of personality. It's fun, it's different and we believe Middles will be a remarkable snacking experience for consumers of all ages to enjoy."

Source: Company Press Release