Bakery & Cereals News

Fenwick Brands invests in HannahMax Cookie Chips

FBR Staff Writer Published 29 August 2017

Private equity company Fenwick Brands has invested in California-based natural snack firm HannahMax Cookie Chips.

Fenwick is collaborating with the existing fund investors, founders and management of the Cookie Chips to support its growth and expansion.

Founded in 2012 by pastry chef Joanne Adirim, Cookie Chips delivers thin, crunchy and snackable cookies which are made from non-GMO ingredients.

The ingredients used in making cookies include real butter and cage-free eggs which doesn’t contain artificial flavors, sweeteners, coloring, preservatives or trans-fats.

HannahMax products are available in conventional and natural grocery stores across the US and Canada. the company is planning to expand its distribution in the coming years.

Fenwick president and CEO Melissa Baker said: "We evaluate a lot of emerging snacking brands, but Cookie Chips stands alone as a highly-addictive product that has universal snacking appeal.

"Backing a brand with great fanfare and flavor fits well within our expertise, and we look forward to partnering with a best-in-class team as we scale the business."

Fenwick Brands is a private equity firm having more than 100 years of combined marketing, operating and management experience in the consumer packaged goods industry.

The company invests its funds in the emerging companies at an inflection point who need a combination of capital, strategic and operational expertise to deliver maximum shareholder value. 

Image: Fenwick invests in HannahMax Cookie Chips. Photo: Courtesy of PRNewswire.

