Bakery & Cereals News

Freedom Foods, Seamild to expand oat based cereal product range in China

FBR Staff Writer Published 31 January 2017

Australia based Freedom Foods has forged a strategic partnership with Seamild Group China to expand the latter’s oat based cereal products range in China.

Seamild, for the last 10 years, has been sourcing raw oats for its product range from Western Australia for its Chinese processing and packaging.

The expanded products in partnership with Freedom Foods will feature oat cereals, oat cluster as well as snacking products made from oats. The first of the additional products in the Seamild lineup are slated to launch in the latter half of this year in China.

Besides, the partners will work on expanding collaboration for marketing and distribution of the Australian company’s branded products in China along with other possible strategic linkages in the coming days.

A statement from Freedom Foods about its new partnership with Seamild read: “The agreement with Seamild is further recognition by a leading Chinese food and beverage group of Freedom Foods’ unique sourcing, manufacturing and innovation capabilities in its expanding cereal, as well as dairy and plant based beverage operations.”

Seamild is said to have a well-set up distribution network for its key branded products in traditional retail and online ecommerce channels alike in China.

As far as Freedom Foods is concerned, this is not the first time that it has entered into a strategic partnership with a Chinese company.

In May last year, it partnered with Pinlive Foods, a food and beverage brand distributor in China to expand the Chinese company’s range of branded food products.

Last month, Freedom Foods stated that it will raise a capital funding of $75m for its acquisitions of Pactum Dairy Group, an undisclosed sports and adult nutrition brand and an unnamed cereal and snacks firm. It had also planned to set up a dairy company in China through the proceeds.

