General Mills officially closes Midland manufacturing plant in Canada

General Mills has officially closed its Canadian manufacturing plant in Midland, Ontario leaving 100 of its employees at the site redundant.

The plant which had manufactured refrigerated baked goods was in operation since 1952.

In January 2015, General Mills had announced to close it while expecting the closure to be completed by mid 2016 which has been delayed. On the same date, the company had also announced to close its US manufacturing facility in New Albany, Indiana which affected 400 jobs.

The two closures were part of General Mills’ strategy to save about $100m annually by the end of fiscal 2017, reported Wall Street Journal.

While the dough-products facility in Indiana was sold for an undisclosed price in November 2016, the company as reported by CTV News Barrie hasn’t revealed its plans about the closed Midland site.

Midland Mayor Gord McKay has been quoted by the publication to have said: "There's really nothing we can do when a US parent phones up and says we're moving production back to the states. But it's put us on notice that our economy is changing.”

The American company had planned to move its Ontario production to Tennessee. Apart from the closure of certain manufacturing plants, the Minnesota based food giant had last month announced a major organizational restructuring.

As part of it, about 400 to 600 employees would be laid off to revamp the company’s global organizational structure.