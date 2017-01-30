Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals
Bakery & Cereals Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Processed Foods | Bakery & Cereals
Bakery & Cereals News

General Mills officially closes Midland manufacturing plant in Canada

FBR Staff Writer Published 30 January 2017

General Mills has officially closed its Canadian manufacturing plant in Midland, Ontario leaving 100 of its employees at the site redundant.

The plant which had manufactured refrigerated baked goods was in operation since 1952.

In January 2015, General Mills had announced to close it while expecting the closure to be completed by mid 2016 which has been delayed. On the same date, the company had also announced to close its US manufacturing facility in New Albany, Indiana which affected 400 jobs.

The two closures were part of General Mills’ strategy to save about $100m annually by the end of fiscal 2017, reported Wall Street Journal.

While the dough-products facility in Indiana was sold for an undisclosed price in November 2016, the company as reported by CTV News Barrie hasn’t revealed its plans about the closed Midland site.

Midland Mayor Gord McKay has been quoted by the publication to have said: "There's really nothing we can do when a US parent phones up and says we're moving production back to the states. But it's put us on notice that our economy is changing.”

The American company had planned to move its Ontario production to Tennessee. Apart from the closure of certain manufacturing plants, the Minnesota based food giant had last month announced a major organizational restructuring.

As part of it, about 400 to 600 employees would be laid off to revamp the company’s global organizational structure.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Processed Foods> Bakery & Cereals
Chilled & Deli Food

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Bakery and Cereals> Chilled Savoury Baked Goods
Bakery & Cereals News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

CEREX - Breakfast Cereal and Snack Systems CEREX works with the breakfast cereal and the snack food industries by supplying cereal puffing systems, rotary cookers and high brix coating systems. CEREX also offers consulting and engineering services for the production of breakfast cereals and snack products. Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > Suppliers Sveba-Dahlen AB - Bakery Equipment and Ovens for Professional Baking Sveba-Dahlen develops, markets and manufactures rack, deck, pizza and tunnel ovens, proving chambers and fermentation lines for both small and large bakeries, supermarkets, industrial bakeries and pizzerias, restaurants and large kitchens. Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > Suppliers Capway Systems - Bakery Automation and Product Handling Capway Systems, a leading supplier of fully automated and integrated bakery systems, is known for providing tailor-made solutions for all types of automated bakery systems. A Capway bread production line is made up of various components such as proofers, robot systems, depanners, conveyors, bread coolers and cleaning equipment. All these components are also available for the up-grading and automation of already existing lines. Capway also offers dedicated bread production solutions in control programs and software for complete line management systems. Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > Suppliers Sobatech - Innovation is Our Business Sobatech is a Dutch specialist in continuous systems for the industrial production of dough. These can be all kinds of dough’s for a wide range of products: cookies & biscuits, toast & sandwich bread, rolls & buns, croissant & pastry, baguette & pizza, etc. Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > Suppliers

Bakery & Cereals Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.