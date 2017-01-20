Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals
Bakery & Cereals Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Processed Foods | Bakery & Cereals
Bakery & Cereals News

George Weston and Loblaw Companies announce management succession

Published 20 January 2017

George Weston and Loblaw Companies have announced the management changes, which are effective immediately.

Galen G. Weston has been appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of George Weston Limited. Mr. Weston will continue in his role as Chairman and CEO of Loblaw.

Paviter S. Binning will be leaving George Weston and has been appointed Special Advisor to the Weston family at its private company Wittington Investments, Limited.

Luc Mongeau has been appointed President, Weston Foods.

Sarah Davis has been appointed President, Loblaw.

Galen G. Weston became Chairman of George Weston last September, succeeding his father W. Galen Weston, who stepped down at the age of 75 after over four decades leading George Weston.

With his appointment today as Chief Executive Officer, Weston succeeds Pavi Binning, who will become special advisor to Wittington Investments, Limited, owned by the Weston family.  Binning will step down from the George Weston and Loblaw boards of directors.

"Pavi has played a pivotal role in shaping the company's strategic direction," Weston said, "and he has provided strong support through the leadership succession process which we have just completed. Our family looks forward to continuing to benefit from his valuable experience and insight with our other business interests."

Binning said, "After seven successful years at George Weston, I am looking forward to continuing to support the Weston family in other areas."

Luc Mongeau, newly appointed President of Weston Foods, is a seasoned consumer goods executive with extensive branding, product development, operations and P&L management experience in food, chocolate and petcare categories.

Over a 15-year career at Mars, his roles included leading the Canadian business, Mars Petcare's multi-billion dollar North American business and setting the global strategic and marketing direction for some of Mars' leading Petcare brands.

Weston said, "Luc is a high-caliber executive with global experience who will focus on building the Weston Foods business. I very much look forward to working with him."

Sarah Davis will assume responsibility for the day-to-day operation of Loblaw's business and execution of its strategy. Davis will report to Weston as he continues in his role as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Loblaw. Richard Dufresne, Chief Financial Officer of George Weston and Loblaw, will continue to report to Weston.

Since 2014, Ms. Davis has served as Chief Administrative Officer, responsible for Supply Chain, IT (including SAP implementation), Process and Efficiencies, Real Estate, Goods Not for Resale and Strategy. Prior to that, she served as Chief Financial Officer of Loblaw, appointed in 2010.

"I am extremely pleased to welcome Sarah to the role of President. She has an exceptional understanding of Loblaw. This, together with her strong financial background, particularly in operational roles, positions her well for this expanded leadership role," said Mr. Weston. "I look forward to continuing to work closely with Sarah and the whole management team in the years ahead as we focus on delivering the best in food, best in health and beauty, operational excellence and growth."

The rest of the broader management teams at George Weston and Loblaw remain unchanged.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Processed Foods> Bakery & Cereals
Chilled & Deli Food

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Bakery and Cereals
Bakery & Cereals News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Ishida Europe - Innovations in Food Weighing, Inspection and Packaging Ishida Europe is a leading supplier of automated equipment and complete solutions for the food industry. With over 40 years of applications experience, Ishida have helped thousands of companies to package food with the greatest speed and accuracy. Ishida design and build multihead weighers, snack food bag makers, fresh food weighers, checkweighers, x-ray inspection systems, quality control systems, tray sealers and the software that integrates them with their own and other equipment. Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > Suppliers Palsgaard - Emulsifiers and Stabilizers Palsgaard is an experienced manufacturing specialist and supplier of emulsifiers and stabilizers for bakery, confectionery, dairy, fine foods, sauces, ice-cream and margarine applications. Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > Suppliers CEREX - Breakfast Cereal and Snack Systems CEREX works with the breakfast cereal and the snack food industries by supplying cereal puffing systems, rotary cookers and high brix coating systems. CEREX also offers consulting and engineering services for the production of breakfast cereals and snack products. Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > Suppliers Aasted - Chocolate & Bakery Solutions Aasted has more than 80 years of experience in the chocolate and bakery equipment industries. We are currently market leaders in production solutions for the chocolate, bakery and confectionery industries. Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > Suppliers

Bakery & Cereals Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.