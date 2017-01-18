Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Bakery & Cereals News

Goodman Fielder to close three baking facilities in Australia

Published 18 January 2017

Goodman Fielder has announced plans to close three baking facilities in Australia, as part of its restructuring efforts to optimise its network across the country.

The new changes to its baking business are across its Western Australia, Queensland, New South Wales and ACT operations.

Goodman Fielder chief executive officer Scott Weitemeyer said the firm plans to invest in selected sites, relocate and close others to build a more sustainable business.

“Today’s announcements continue Goodman Fielder’s investment commitment across all of its markets with over $650 million being planned between 2016-2019, of which approximately $200 million will be in Australia,”

Goodman Fielder expects to cease its manufacturing operations at its Malaga bakery on 1 May 2017.  The decision will result in nearly 75 job losses at the facility.

However, the company has entered into a commercial supply agreement with a third party for the manufacture of its products and brands for the WA region.

Goodman Fielder stated: “Customers and consumers across the WA region will continue to receive daily fresh deliveries of all Goodman Fielder products with the same level of focus and commitment as today.”

In Queensland, the company intends to relocate production from its Carina bakery to its Burleigh Heads facility and relocate production of garlic bread from its Hemmant site to its Moorebank bakery in New South Wales.

If the proposals are implemented, the closure of the Carina and Hemmant bakeries is expected in the second half of 2017.

As a result, the shutdown could see nearly 140 production roles in total being made redundant.

The company said that the consolidation of garlic bread production would also result in moving the Erskine Park garlic bread manufacturing to Moorebank.

The company is expected to create over 60 jobs at the Burleigh Heads, Moorebank and Canberra facilities, as it plans invests to expand production at these sites.

Goodman Fielder Australia managing director Julie Coates said: “We are consolidating our manufacturing network and investing in larger capacity sites to create a more sustainable business for the long term.”

Image: Goodman Fielder expects to cease its manufacturing operations at its Malaga bakery on 1 May 2017. Photo courtesy of phasinphoto/FreeDigitalPhotos.net

