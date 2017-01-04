Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Bakery & Cereals News

J & J Snack Foods acquires Illinois bakery company Hill & Valley

FBR Staff Writer Published 04 January 2017

New Jersey based J & J Snack Foods has acquired Illinois bakery company Hill & Valley bakery for an undisclosed sum.

Located in Rock Island, Hill & Valley manufactures a range of pre-baked cakes, pies, cookies, muffins, as well as other desserts which are supplied to retail in-store bakeries. 

The bakery company is claimed to have annual sales of more than $45m.

It is also said to be one of the leading brands of sugar free and no sugar added pre-baked offerings sold across bakeries.

J & J Snack Foods senior vice president Jerry Law said: “This acquisition rounds out our in-store bakery offerings by expanding our capabilities and customer base, and provides us a newly constructed facility that has ample capacity for growth and a nimble production process.”

As per J & J Snack Foods, Hill & Valley also maintains private labeling partnerships throughout the US with various retailers.

Hill & Valley president Doug Davidson will be retained by J & J Snack Foods following the acquisition.

Davidson said: “J&J brings substantial resources to Hill & Valley on all levels that will continue to make us a valued added supplier to our customers and a company that brings solutions to the table.”

Hill & Valley’s new parent company has a product portfolio that includes soft pretzels like Superpretzel and Bavarian Bakery, Mary B’S biscuits and dumplings, Daddy Ray’s fig and fruit bars, Whole Fruit sorbet and frozen fruit bars, Country Home Bakers’ cookie brands among others.

J&J Snack Foods supplies various snack foods and beverages to retail supermarket stores and foodservice clients.

Its previously reported acquisition was that of Florida based frozen novelty products maker Philly Swirl in 2014.

Image: Hill & Valley Cinnamon Swirl Sliced Crème Cake. Photo: courtesy of Marketwire/Hill & Valley.

