Kellogg Company names Fareed Khan as CFO

Kellogg Company announced that Fareed Khan will join the company effective February 17, 2017 and will be named as chief financial officer (CFO) and Principal Financial Officer the day after the Company's 10-K is filed.

Khan will succeed current CFORon Dissinger, who will remain with the company in 2017 to ensure an orderly transition.

Khan joins Kellogg from US Foods Holding Corp.where he has held the CFO position since 2013 and successfully led the company's Initial Public Offering last year. Prior to US Foods, Khan served as Senior Vice President and CFO at United Stationers and spent 12 years at USG Corporation in a variety of finance, business and leadership roles, including Executive Vice President of Finance and Strategy, President and CEO of USG Building Systems, and Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Khan's experience also includes several years at McKinsey & Company as a management consultant in the U.S. andEurope.

"Fareed is a proven business leader whose deep expertise and diverse background make him the right choice as our new CFO and leader of our global finance organization," said John Bryant, Kellogg Chairman and CEO. "Having served in finance leadership, as well as commercial and operational roles, Fareed will play a critical role in driving our 2020 Growth Plan and 350 basis-point margin expansion goal. We look forward to welcoming him to the Kellogg team."

Source: Company Press Release