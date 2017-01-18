Kellogg to launch new products in Canada

From quinoa and dark chocolate to mixed nuts and real fruit pieces, these new products feature real, visible ingredients and appealing flavours to meet the needs of Canadians consumers.

The new lineup offers tasty options for cereal and snacking from favourite Kellogg Canada brands, including Kellogg's Special K, Kellogg's All-Bran, Kellogg's Vector and Pringles.

"At Kellogg, consumers are at the heart of everything we do and we strive to deliver new and exciting products that our consumers are demanding and will enjoy," says Chris Bell, Vice President Marketing, Kellogg Canada Inc. "Our latest innovation line-up reflects changing consumer tastes and preferences and we're thrilled to be bringing them to homes across Canada."

Kellogg Canada's Delicious New

Innovations for 2017!

Special K Nourish Popped Granola w/ Quinoa – Mixed Berries

Special K Nourish Popped Granola w/ Quinoa – Dark Chocolate Coconut

All-Bran Granola – Cranberry Almond

All-Bran Multi-Grain Crunch cereal

Special K Nourish w/ Quinoa Bars – Caramel, Sea Salt & Mixed Nuts

Special K Nourish w/ Quinoa Bars – Coconut Cashew & Dark Chocolate Chunks

Vector Protein Bars – Trail Mix

Pringles Ketchup Chips

Deliciously crispy popped granolas great for breakfast or on-the-go!

Grounded in the insight that Canadians are looking for tasty granolas that feature real and progressive ingredients, Kellogg's Special K is adding two new granolas to its beloved Nourish line.

A high source of fibre, Nourish granolas are deliciously crispy and feature popped quinoa, puffed rice, wheat and toasted oats combined with real, visible ingredients. Available in two varieties, Mixed Berries and Dark Chocolate Coconut, these granolas pair perfectly with yoghurt, milk, in a smoothie bowl or as a delicious anytime snack.

Kellogg's All-Bran's latest offering packs delicious flavour and a number of health benefits. High in fibre and low in sodium and fat, new Kellogg's All-Bran Granola - Cranberry Almond is filled with real raisins, cranberries and almonds and has no artificial flavours or colours. This new granola is the ultimate go-to for powerful food combinations any time of day.

A bowlful of goodness

Most Canadians only get half of the recommended fibre per day. To help address that fibre deficit, Kellogg's All-Bran, the most recommended cereal brand by Canadian Dietitians, is introducing new Kellogg's All-Bran Multi-Grain Crunch cereal. With six grams of fibre per serving, including psyllium fibre, it's ideal for helping Canadians lower cholesterol, maintain a healthy body weight and promote digestive health. But that's not all – it contains no artificial flavours or colours, no BHT, and only eight grams of sugar per serving. And, with a hint of natural maple flavour, it tastes great, too!|

Real, visible ingredients in every delicious bite

Kellogg Canada is also introducing two new flavours of bars to its popular Special K Nourish line-up to help Canadians #OwnIt. These new varieties — Coconut Cashew & Dark Chocolate and Caramel, Sea Salt & Mixed Nuts — are a source of key essential nutrients, made with no artificial flavours or colours, and feature real, visible, on-trend ingredients such as quinoa and gluten-free oats. It's delicious on-the-go nutrition that Canadians can feel good about!

Designed to help Canadians get the nutrition they need for an active life, Kellogg's Vector Protein bars in new Trail Mix flavour contain a delicious combination of cranberries, sunflower seeds, flax seeds, and peanuts. Partially dipped in a smooth chocolatey coating and containing 10 grams of protein per serving, new Vector Protein bars help satisfy hunger and provide energy.

A very Canadian chip flavour

Finally, Ketchup fans can rejoice! Just in time for Canada's 150th birthday, new Pringles Ketchup Chips have arrived! This uniquely Canadian flavour, available for the first time in the iconic Pringles chip and can, are a bold and irresistible snack, and sure to please taste buds from coast-to-coast.|

Source: Company Press Release