Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals
Bakery & Cereals Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Processed Foods | Bakery & Cereals
Bakery & Cereals News

Leclerc Group acquires new production facility in Kingsport, Tennessee

FBR Staff Writer Published 25 January 2017

Canadian food company Leclerc Group has acquired a second facility in Kingsport, Tennessee for an undisclosed price to manufacture gluten-free products.

The company’s first plant in Kingsport was established in 2010 while the new plant becomes its seventh acquired facility.

Leclerc Group will invest around $50m in the new 110,000ft2 plant over a five-year period. The company expects that it will create about one hundred jobs in the next three years.

Leclerc Group president Denis Leclerc said: "This acquisition fits our business vision and development strategy. The facility will only produce certified gluten-free products to meet special customer needs.”

Leclerc’s second Kingsport facility is said to be completed with a new production line that is capable of manufacturing gluten-free bars. The new asset is said to help in speeding up the development of Biscuit Leclerc brand and consolidate on its reputation of being an innovator.

Additionally, the acquisition of the new plant is said to have high potential for growth which is expected to help in boosting sales of Leclerc Group from about $440m revenue in 2016 to $525m by the year end.

Last year, Leclerc Group made several investments and has added jobs in its other facilities. Some of them include major investments for its facilities in the François Leclerc Industrial in Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures where more than one hundred jobs were created.

Besides, it had also expanded its existing facility in Hawkesbury, Ontario, by an additional 80,000ft2 while recruiting twenty more employees.

Founded in 1905, Leclerc Group with seven plants across Canada and the US manufactures cookies and snack bars. The company headquartered near Quebec City, employs around 930 people and has exports to more than 20 countries.

Image: Leclerc Group acquires a second facility in Kingsport, Tennessee. Photo: courtesy of CNW Group/Groupe Biscuits Leclerc.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Processed Foods> Bakery & Cereals
Chilled & Deli Food

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Bakery and Cereals> Savory Biscuits
Bakery & Cereals News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Spooner – Bespoke Solutions in Proving, Baking, Toasting, Drying and Cooling Since 1932 Spooner Industries has provided pioneering technology and bespoke solutions in proving, baking, toasting, drying and cooling. For a diverse range of food products including bread, biscuits, cereals, pies, confectionary, pastry, pet foods, fast foods and ingredients. Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > Suppliers Acemal - Tailor-Made Equipment for the Cookie and Waffle Industries Since 1965, Acemal has specialized in the construction of industrial equipment for the production of cookies and leavened goods. Of particular focus are waffles and their extensive varieties. Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > Suppliers Capway Systems - Bakery Automation and Product Handling Capway Systems, a leading supplier of fully automated and integrated bakery systems, is known for providing tailor-made solutions for all types of automated bakery systems. A Capway bread production line is made up of various components such as proofers, robot systems, depanners, conveyors, bread coolers and cleaning equipment. All these components are also available for the up-grading and automation of already existing lines. Capway also offers dedicated bread production solutions in control programs and software for complete line management systems. Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > Suppliers Ishida Europe - Innovations in Food Weighing, Inspection and Packaging Ishida Europe is a leading supplier of automated equipment and complete solutions for the food industry. With over 40 years of applications experience, Ishida have helped thousands of companies to package food with the greatest speed and accuracy. Ishida design and build multihead weighers, snack food bag makers, fresh food weighers, checkweighers, x-ray inspection systems, quality control systems, tray sealers and the software that integrates them with their own and other equipment. Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > Suppliers

Bakery & Cereals Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.