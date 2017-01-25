Leclerc Group acquires new production facility in Kingsport, Tennessee

Canadian food company Leclerc Group has acquired a second facility in Kingsport, Tennessee for an undisclosed price to manufacture gluten-free products.

The company’s first plant in Kingsport was established in 2010 while the new plant becomes its seventh acquired facility.

Leclerc Group will invest around $50m in the new 110,000ft2 plant over a five-year period. The company expects that it will create about one hundred jobs in the next three years.

Leclerc Group president Denis Leclerc said: "This acquisition fits our business vision and development strategy. The facility will only produce certified gluten-free products to meet special customer needs.”

Leclerc’s second Kingsport facility is said to be completed with a new production line that is capable of manufacturing gluten-free bars. The new asset is said to help in speeding up the development of Biscuit Leclerc brand and consolidate on its reputation of being an innovator.

Additionally, the acquisition of the new plant is said to have high potential for growth which is expected to help in boosting sales of Leclerc Group from about $440m revenue in 2016 to $525m by the year end.

Last year, Leclerc Group made several investments and has added jobs in its other facilities. Some of them include major investments for its facilities in the François Leclerc Industrial in Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures where more than one hundred jobs were created.

Besides, it had also expanded its existing facility in Hawkesbury, Ontario, by an additional 80,000ft2 while recruiting twenty more employees.

Founded in 1905, Leclerc Group with seven plants across Canada and the US manufactures cookies and snack bars. The company headquartered near Quebec City, employs around 930 people and has exports to more than 20 countries.

Image: Leclerc Group acquires a second facility in Kingsport, Tennessee. Photo: courtesy of CNW Group/Groupe Biscuits Leclerc.