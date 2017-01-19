Longo's introduces full line of Weight Watchers breads

Longo's is introducing a new line of Weight Watchers breads to help shoppers succeed with their clean eating aspirations.

Longo's customers are among the most health-minded food shoppers in the GTA with more than 87% interested in buying healthy foods and 31% of those surveyed identifying as being health-focused.

"We're a family that loves food. January is typically a period for clean eating for many people which is why we're delighted to be featuring this great tasting line of breads," said Longo's spokesperson Rosanne Longo. "If you love food, you want to eat something from all the food groups, even in January."

This launch is significant because the team behind Weight Watchers breads has invested heavily in developing breads that are great tasting and help people who are trying to balance their diets and lose weight.

The overarching concept of losing weight while eating what you love inspired this selection of breads. The new line of Weight Watchers breads features an entire family of products created by bakers to be delicious and help people manage their diets.

The Weight Watchers breads include tortillas, sliced bread, bagels, English muffins and buns in a range of white, whole wheat and multigrain. Each product in this new line is also low in Smartpoints, so those following the Weight Watchers regimen will find this new line especially useful to help them stay on track.

Source: Company Press Release