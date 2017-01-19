McDougalls launches two new pancake mixes

McDougalls, the flour brand in the UK, is launching two new pancake mixes in time for the Pancake Day celebrations on February 28th 2017.

The range consists of a new Classic Pancake Mix, which delivers up to 12 thin crêpe style pancakes, and an American Pancake Mix, helping retailers capitalise on the growing 'Americana' trend in the UK food market.



Pancake Day, worth £10.5m , is the biggest weekly sales peak in the annual baking calendar when twice as many people shop the aisle.

With an increasing number of shoppers looking for a quick solution on Pancake Day, the mixes are the perfect way to enjoy a varied selection of pancakes without having to look up recipes and cook from scratch.



Grace Liljemark, Brand Director of Desserts and Baking at Premier Foods, comments: “Pancake Day is not only the biggest sales week in the Baking calendar; it also sees a huge spike in online recipe searches for Pancakes as people don’t necessarily have the time or know how to make up good quality batter mixes.

“This means it is the ideal time for us to launch McDougalls Pancake mixes, giving consumers great-tasting Classic and American pancakes without having to make them from scratch or compromise on quality and taste.”



McDougalls Classic and American Pancake Mixes will be available in pack sizes of 192g with an MRSP £1.00, and are set to remain in market following Pancake Day.

Source: Company Press Release