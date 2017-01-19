Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals
Bakery & Cereals Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Processed Foods | Bakery & Cereals
Bakery & Cereals News

McDougalls launches two new pancake mixes

Published 19 January 2017

McDougalls, the flour brand in the UK, is launching two new pancake mixes in time for the Pancake Day celebrations on February 28th 2017.

The range consists of a new Classic Pancake Mix, which delivers up to 12 thin crêpe style pancakes, and an American Pancake Mix, helping retailers capitalise on the growing 'Americana' trend in the UK food market. 

Pancake Day, worth £10.5m , is the biggest weekly sales peak in the annual baking calendar when twice as many people shop the aisle.

With an increasing number of shoppers looking for a quick solution on Pancake Day, the mixes are the perfect way to enjoy a varied selection of pancakes without having to look up recipes and cook from scratch. 

Grace Liljemark, Brand Director of Desserts and Baking at Premier Foods, comments: “Pancake Day is not only the biggest sales week in the Baking calendar; it also sees a huge spike in online recipe searches for Pancakes as people don’t necessarily have the time or know how to make up good quality batter mixes.

“This means it is the ideal time for us to launch McDougalls Pancake mixes, giving consumers great-tasting Classic and American pancakes without having to make them from scratch or compromise on quality and taste.”

McDougalls Classic and American Pancake Mixes will be available in pack sizes of 192g with an MRSP £1.00, and are set to remain in market following Pancake Day.

 



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Processed Foods> Bakery & Cereals
Chilled & Deli Food

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Bakery and Cereals
Bakery & Cereals News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Process Components - Iris Diaphragm Valves, Spare Parts and Services for the Food Industry Process Components (PCL) offers a broad portfolio of products and services ranging from the original and world-renowned Mucon Iris Diaphragm Valve (IDV) through to spares and consumables for all manner of food, pharmaceutical and chemical processing equipment. Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > Suppliers Palsgaard - Emulsifiers and Stabilizers Palsgaard is an experienced manufacturing specialist and supplier of emulsifiers and stabilizers for bakery, confectionery, dairy, fine foods, sauces, ice-cream and margarine applications. Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > Suppliers Spooner – Bespoke Solutions in Proving, Baking, Toasting, Drying and Cooling Since 1932 Spooner Industries has provided pioneering technology and bespoke solutions in proving, baking, toasting, drying and cooling. For a diverse range of food products including bread, biscuits, cereals, pies, confectionary, pastry, pet foods, fast foods and ingredients. Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > Suppliers Emsland Group – Producer of Potato Starch and Derivatives Emsland Group is Germany’s largest producer of potato starch, as well as a worldwide manufacturer of refined starch products, fibres, potato flakes and granules. Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > Suppliers

Bakery & Cereals Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.