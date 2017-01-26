Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals
Bakery & Cereals Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Processed Foods | Bakery & Cereals
Bakery & Cereals News

Pasta firm Barilla may reportedly buy UK cereal giant Weetabix for £1.5bn

FBR Staff Writer Published 26 January 2017

Italian pasta maker Barilla is reportedly the frontrunner to acquire UK based cereal company Weetabix for £1.5bn.

Weetabix’s controlling stake is currently owned by Chinese firm Bright Food which decided to offload the cereal business last year.

For this purpose, Bright Food had entrusted the job to Goldman Sachs to help it offload a 60% stake in the cereal company, reported This is Money.

The remaining 40% in Weetabix is held by Baring Private Equity Asia which bought the stake from the cereal company’s former owner Lion Capital in 2016.

It was from Lion Capital that Bright Food had bought the 60% stake in Weetabix in 2012 in a deal that valued the company at £1.2bn.

Founded in 1932 under a different name of British and African Cereal, Weetabix has gone on to become one of the major producers of breakfast cereals and cereal bars in the UK. Bright Food had bought its controlling stake with the intention of taking the cereal brand in its home country China.

While Weetabix did double in its revenues in China as per Bright Food in 2016, in the UK where it accounts to nearly 84% of its overall revenue, the numbers fell down gradually owing to changing food habits in the region, reported the Financial Times.

Weetabix’s previous owner, the US based Lion Capital had bought it from the Weetabix family for £642m in 2004.

Apart from Barilla, the other bidders to buy Weetabix include Nestle, General Mills and PepsiCo which all have products related to cereals. On the other side, Kellogg’s, the major cereal company could not bid for its rival cereal maker on grounds of competition violations.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Processed Foods> Bakery & Cereals
Chilled & Deli Food

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Bakery and Cereals> Breakfast Cereals
Bakery & Cereals News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Palsgaard - Emulsifiers and Stabilizers Palsgaard is an experienced manufacturing specialist and supplier of emulsifiers and stabilizers for bakery, confectionery, dairy, fine foods, sauces, ice-cream and margarine applications. Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > Suppliers Revent – Reshaping The World of Baking Revent invented the rack oven in 1958, a concept that has since then become a global standard within the baking industry. The spirit of innovative thinking and bringing new solutions to the table has been a guiding star ever since the first rack oven. Revents’ customers are professionals that value quality and profitability over time. Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > Suppliers Sveba-Dahlen AB - Bakery Equipment and Ovens for Professional Baking Sveba-Dahlen develops, markets and manufactures rack, deck, pizza and tunnel ovens, proving chambers and fermentation lines for both small and large bakeries, supermarkets, industrial bakeries and pizzerias, restaurants and large kitchens. Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > Suppliers Emsland Group – Producer of Potato Starch and Derivatives Emsland Group is Germany’s largest producer of potato starch, as well as a worldwide manufacturer of refined starch products, fibres, potato flakes and granules. Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > Suppliers

Bakery & Cereals Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.