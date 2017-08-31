Premier Foods renews Cadbury cake partnership with Mondelez

Premier Foods has entered into a strategic global partnership with Mondelēz to renew its license of producing and marketing Cadbury branded cakes and other ambient dessert products.

This is further to the announcement on 8 May 2017 which outlined the signing of a ‘Heads of Terms’ with Mondelez International.

All key terms are as previously announced, and include the following highlights:

- The new partnership is effective from 1 September 2017 and will run until 2022, with an option for the Company to extend this to 2025, subject to meeting certain performance criteria.

- Total number of licenced countries expands to 46 (previously 10 countries) and now includes South Africa, Canada, Japan, China and India, amongst others.

- Potential to use the full range of Cadbury brands in ambient cake such as Flake, Crunchie, Caramel and Marvellous Creations in addition to the Oreo brand.

Gavin Darby, Chief Executive Officer, Premier Foods, said:

“Building on a relationship which now spans over 30 years, we are delighted to have completed the signing of this new strategic global partnership with Mondelez International, and we look forward to working with them in years to come. We are particularly pleased about the expanded scope of geographies and brands, given the opportunity this provides us to further accelerate the growth of Premier Food’s International Business”.

Glenn Caton, President of Northern Europe, Mondelez International welcomed the ongoing partnership:

“We are very proud of our long term partnership with Premier Foods and are delighted to be continuing to work together to nurture and develop our well-loved portfolio of brands and products. The future is bright for Cadbury cakes and for the people that love them.”

