Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals
Bakery & Cereals Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Processed Foods | Bakery & Cereals
Bakery & Cereals News

Premier Foods renews Cadbury cake partnership with Mondelez

Published 31 August 2017

Premier Foods has entered into a strategic global partnership with Mondelēz to renew its license of producing and marketing Cadbury branded cakes and other ambient dessert products.

This is further to the announcement on 8 May 2017 which outlined the signing of a ‘Heads of Terms’ with Mondelez International.

All key terms are as previously announced, and include the following highlights:

 - The new partnership is effective from 1 September 2017 and will run until 2022, with an option for the Company to extend this to 2025, subject to meeting certain performance criteria.

- Total number of licenced countries expands to 46 (previously 10 countries) and now includes South Africa, Canada, Japan, China and India, amongst others.

- Potential to use the full range of Cadbury brands in ambient cake such as Flake, Crunchie, Caramel and Marvellous Creations in addition to the Oreo brand.

Gavin Darby, Chief Executive Officer, Premier Foods, said:

“Building on a relationship which now spans over 30 years, we are delighted to have completed the signing of this new strategic global partnership with Mondelez International, and we look forward to working with them in years to come. We are particularly pleased about the expanded scope of geographies and brands, given the opportunity this provides us to further accelerate the growth of Premier Food’s International Business”.

Glenn Caton, President of Northern Europe, Mondelez International welcomed the ongoing partnership: 

“We are very proud of our long term partnership with Premier Foods and are delighted to be continuing to work together to nurture and develop our well-loved portfolio of brands and products.  The future is bright for Cadbury cakes and for the people that love them.”



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Processed Foods> Bakery & Cereals

Related Dates
2017> August

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Bakery and Cereals> Cakes, Pastries & Sweet Pies
Bakery & Cereals News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Acemal - Tailor-Made Equipment for the Cookie and Waffle Industries Since 1965, Acemal has specialized in the construction of industrial equipment for the production of cookies and leavened goods. Of particular focus are waffles and their extensive varieties. Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > Suppliers Sveba-Dahlen AB - Bakery Equipment and Ovens for Professional Baking Sveba-Dahlen develops, markets and manufactures rack, deck, pizza and tunnel ovens, proving chambers and fermentation lines for both small and large bakeries, supermarkets, industrial bakeries and pizzerias, restaurants and large kitchens. Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > Suppliers Process Components - Iris Diaphragm Valves, Spare Parts and Services for the Food Industry Process Components (PCL) offers a broad portfolio of products and services ranging from the original and world-renowned Mucon Iris Diaphragm Valve (IDV) through to spares and consumables for all manner of food, pharmaceutical and chemical processing equipment. Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > Suppliers WP BAKERYGROUP – Think process! Since 1877, companies of the WP BAKERYGROUP have had a major influence in the development of bakery technology. Today they cover the complete process chain from dough production to the forwarding of packing lines. The additionally offer services such as engineering, complete solutions for different retail environments or integrated energy management for bakeries. Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > Suppliers

Bakery & Cereals Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.