Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals
Bakery & Cereals Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Processed Foods | Bakery & Cereals
Bakery & Cereals News

Puratos acquires bakery ingredients producer Diamant

Published 10 February 2017

Belgium-based bakery products maker Puratos has acquired bakery ingredient producer Diamant from Werhahn Group.

However, the financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Wels, Austria, Diamant has a major market presence in Poland and the Czech Republic. Its products are available throughout Central and Eastern Europe through distributors and partners under its own brand or via private label.

Puratos chief executive officer Daniel Malcorps said: “This acquisition will help us increase our presence on the Austrian market, and strengthen our already strong position in Central & Eastern Europe.

“An experienced team and a solid manufacturing unit in Austria itself, and the long-time presence of Diamant on the market, will allow us to further grow our sales in a region which is very influential in the rest of Central & Eastern Europe.”

Employing over 150 people, Diamant is part of 175-year old diversified family business Werhahn.

Puratos Northern & Eastern Europe markets director Piet Sanders said that the acquisition of Diamant enables the company to double the size of its business in Poland and the Czech Republic.

Sanders said: “In Poland and the Czech Republic, we will be able to offer a wider product and service range to the customers, as we will unite and build on the strengths of both Diamant and Puratos in these countries.”

With a presence in over 100 countries, Puratos offers a range of products for artisans, industry, retailers and food service customers in the bakery, patisserie and chocolate sectors.

In February last year, it acquired the Australian Melbourne Jam Manufacturing Company that manufactures fruit and patisserie fillings for artisanal and industrial customers.

Image: Diamant has a major market presence in Poland and the Czech Republic. Photo: Courtesy of Serge Bertasius Photography/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Processed Foods> Bakery & Cereals
Chilled & Deli Food

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Bakery and Cereals
Bakery & Cereals News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

HOCHDORF Nutrifood - Wholesome Foodstuffs and Ingredients The HOCHDORF Group is a Swiss market leader in developing, producing and marketing wholesome foodstuffs and ingredients. The HOCHDORF Group portfolio comprises milk derivates, baby care, and cereals and ingredients. Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > Suppliers Acemal - Tailor-Made Equipment for the Cookie and Waffle Industries Since 1965, Acemal has specialized in the construction of industrial equipment for the production of cookies and leavened goods. Of particular focus are waffles and their extensive varieties. Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > Suppliers CEREX - Breakfast Cereal and Snack Systems CEREX works with the breakfast cereal and the snack food industries by supplying cereal puffing systems, rotary cookers and high brix coating systems. CEREX also offers consulting and engineering services for the production of breakfast cereals and snack products. Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > Suppliers Capway Systems - Bakery Automation and Product Handling Capway Systems, a leading supplier of fully automated and integrated bakery systems, is known for providing tailor-made solutions for all types of automated bakery systems. A Capway bread production line is made up of various components such as proofers, robot systems, depanners, conveyors, bread coolers and cleaning equipment. All these components are also available for the up-grading and automation of already existing lines. Capway also offers dedicated bread production solutions in control programs and software for complete line management systems. Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > Suppliers

Bakery & Cereals Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.