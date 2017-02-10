Puratos acquires bakery ingredients producer Diamant

Belgium-based bakery products maker Puratos has acquired bakery ingredient producer Diamant from Werhahn Group.

However, the financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Wels, Austria, Diamant has a major market presence in Poland and the Czech Republic. Its products are available throughout Central and Eastern Europe through distributors and partners under its own brand or via private label.

Puratos chief executive officer Daniel Malcorps said: “This acquisition will help us increase our presence on the Austrian market, and strengthen our already strong position in Central & Eastern Europe.

“An experienced team and a solid manufacturing unit in Austria itself, and the long-time presence of Diamant on the market, will allow us to further grow our sales in a region which is very influential in the rest of Central & Eastern Europe.”

Employing over 150 people, Diamant is part of 175-year old diversified family business Werhahn.

Puratos Northern & Eastern Europe markets director Piet Sanders said that the acquisition of Diamant enables the company to double the size of its business in Poland and the Czech Republic.

Sanders said: “In Poland and the Czech Republic, we will be able to offer a wider product and service range to the customers, as we will unite and build on the strengths of both Diamant and Puratos in these countries.”

With a presence in over 100 countries, Puratos offers a range of products for artisans, industry, retailers and food service customers in the bakery, patisserie and chocolate sectors.

In February last year, it acquired the Australian Melbourne Jam Manufacturing Company that manufactures fruit and patisserie fillings for artisanal and industrial customers.

