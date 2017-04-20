Unite seeks job security from Post Holdings after Weetabix takeover

British trade union, Unite, is seeking job security for its members after the £1.4bn takeover of Weetabix Food Company by US-based Post Holdings.

In this regard, the union has called for urgent discussions with Post Holdings.

More than 110 employees in Weetabix are Unite members, working in the engineering and technical departments at the cereal company’s Burton Latimer and Corby factories in Northamptonshire County.

Unite regional officer Sally Mortimer said: “We will be seeking an urgent meeting with the new owner to seek assurances on job security and to ascertain the business plan going forward.

“We want to work constructively with the new management team to ensure the success of the iconic Weetabix brand and to safeguard the future employment for our hardworking and dedicated members.”

Weetabix was divested by China-based Bright Food Group to American consumer packaged goods holding company, Post Holdings this week. This was after Bright Food had struggled to boost sales of Weetabix products in the UK as reported by The Financial Times.

The addition of Weetabix with Post Holdings is expected to consolidate international growth opportunities for both the companies.

Headquartered in Northamptonshire County’s Burton Latimer, Weetabix has operations in South Africa, North America, Spain and Germany apart from the UK.

It also has a joint venture in Kenya where it s a majority owner. The Kenyan joint venture serves the African food market while Weetabix exports its brands to over 90 countries.

In another development, Post Holdings had agreed to form a joint venture with Weetabix’s former owners Bright Food Group and Barings Private Equity Asia to handle the Chinese operations.

Image: UK-based cereal manufacturer Weetabix sold to Post Holdings. Photo: courtesy of ponsulak/Freedigitalphotos.net.