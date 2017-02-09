Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Bakery & Cereals News

Yeast maker Lesaffre opens Baking Center in Zimbabwe

FBR Staff Writer Published 09 February 2017

Lesaffre has officially opened its first Baking Center in Zimbabwe, Southern Africa with an undisclosed investment.

It has been established following the French yeast manufacturer’s creation of a subsidiary, Lesaffre Zimbabwe through the purchase of a controlling stake in Anchor Yeast in September 2015.

The French company is said to have made several important structural investments in its Zimbabwean subsidiary. As per Lesaffre Zimbabwe general manager Bernard Laguerre, parts of the investments have been used for the Baking Center and also the Gweru facility where modernization and extension projects are going on.

Lesaffre CEO Antoine Baule said: “Lesaffre is very pleased to continue to invest in Zimbabwe, where we have been present for just over a year. Currently, Lesaffre is in the process of upgrading and expanding the Gweru yeast plant, the main focus being to improve quality and increase exports into the region.”

Lesaffre has stated that the Baking Center will be a center of bread making expertise which will be utilized for product and process development, training, technical support as well as commercial presentations of the products.

It will also help in teaching life baking skills to under privileged children in orphanage homes to find jobs in the future and contribute to the country’s development.

The Baking Center, as per Lesaffre, will act as a catalyst of ideas while being a source for devising and perfecting solutions constantly for enhancing recipes or bread making techniques. It will also be used for product innovation besides expanding knowledge as well as expertise.

Lesaffre claims to have 38 Baking Centers across five continents with over 300 bakery technicians.

Last month, it acquired Sensient‘s Strasbourg yeast extract food business and yeast extract plant for an undisclosed sum in a move to expand its line of yeast extracts products.

